Keith Allen Nathaniel Colbert, 52, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2020 at his home in Columbia.
Keith was born Dec. 21, 1967 in Columbia to Vallory (Logan) and Stephen Colbert.
He graduated from Hickman High School and proudly served his country in the Missouri National Guard.
Keith was a loyal employee of Target in Columbia for 33 years. He was also a part-time employee of Dollar General store at Midway.
Keith is survived by his son, William Harrison Colbert of Pacific; his mother and step-father, Vallory and Keith Combs of Marshall; his father Stephen Colbert and significant other Jan Arnold of Columbia; sister, Karla Colbert of Marshall; brothers Darius Colbert of Columbia and Robert (Sarah) Poindexter of Springfield; sisters, Gina Poindexter of Springfield and Kimberly Colbert (Jerome) of Kansas City; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was loved and respected by his family and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille Williams and Jesse Logan; William and Rebecca Colbert; two uncles, one aunt and his beloved great-grandparents, Irena and Sylvester Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.