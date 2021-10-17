A Columbia Native, Daryl Keith Buescher died peacefully at his home in Mesa Arizona September 15, 2021 after a brief illness. Keith was born December 4, 1947 to the late James Wesley Buescher and Virginia Ruth Hulen Buescher. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Wendy (Halliburton Holcomb) Buescher of the home, a daughter Kimberly Buescher and two grandsons Bryce Paxton and Aiden Palmer all of Sedalia. Keith is also survived by one Aunt and twelve Buescher first cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt Letha Brown and four Buescher Aunts.
Wendy and the family request that you visit the site Forevermissed.com to see Keith’s full life story and share your memories of Keith so that he will never be forgotten.