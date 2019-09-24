KeJuane Marshae Johnson, 23, of Columbia, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born in Kennett, Missouri on May 11, 1996 to LeJuane Johnson and Mary Armstrong.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.
He attended Rockbridge High School and was currently attending MACC. KeJuane was a general laborer. He loved music and was an aspiring rap artist.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong of Columbia; father LeJuane Johnson of Caruthersville, Missouri; step-father DeAngelo Joe of Columbia; grandmother Betty Jean Gatlin of Kennett, Missouri; brothers, LeJuane Johnson Jr., Jawon Johnson; sister Alyah Johnson; four best friends D’Angelo Harrison, Pedro Ciarlini, Thiago Ciarlini and Lamar Mayfield; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Armstrong, Lenora Armstrong and Betsy Pettigrew.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.