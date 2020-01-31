Kelly Marie Robinson, 37, of Dwight, Illinois, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1983, in LaGrange, Illinois, the daughter of James and Sherry (Hodges) Robinson. Cremation Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
