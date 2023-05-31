Kenly Jones died Friday evening, May 26, at MU Hospital surrounded by his family. His death was due to injuries sustained in a May 7th motorcycle accident.

Charles Kenly Jones was born on December 13, 1961, to Charles Roy and Kathryn Winkler Jones. He grew up in Saline County and served his country in the United States Army. His father preceded him in death and his mother, of Marshall MO, survives.