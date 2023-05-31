Kenly Jones died Friday evening, May 26, at MU Hospital surrounded by his family. His death was due to injuries sustained in a May 7th motorcycle accident.
Charles Kenly Jones was born on December 13, 1961, to Charles Roy and Kathryn Winkler Jones. He grew up in Saline County and served his country in the United States Army. His father preceded him in death and his mother, of Marshall MO, survives.
With an unmatched work ethic, Kenly was rarely idle. He worked in civil construction for decades, yet Kenly’s true gift was crafting finer things with his hands. He was a master cabinetmaker, recreating everything from Biedermeyer-style ballroom mirrors to intricately paneled libraries. If there was something he could not build, we never discovered it. Kenly was also a great outdoorsman. When he wasn’t hiking through the woods or hunting for game, he delighted in taking his grandchildren fishing. They were the apple of his eye and the smile in his heart.
Kenly was a “man’s man” always ready to help a friend and known for his strength and endurance. Even in horrific pain and with a body damaged beyond belief, one of his last acts was to touch the face of his wife of 28 years, say her name and tell her that he loved her. With a body so very broken, it was truly a superhuman feat. She was indeed the love of his life and the hub around which his life evolved.
In addition to his wife, Kenly is survived by five beloved daughters: Cameron, Caroline, Kimberly, Megan, and Lauren. He was well prepared for the joys and calamity of raising five girls, having early instruction from four older sisters who also survive: Sherry Shannon and Charlene Crawford of Marshall, MO, Ginny Johnston of Woodstock, Georgia and Linda Crews of Slater, MO.
A wake and memorial gathering will be held June 9 at 5:30 PM at Buford Shelter, Cosmo Park, 1615 Bus Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO. We won’t be deterred by a little rain, but in case of stormy weather, the gathering will be held at UUCC Church, 2615 Shepard Blvd. In true Kenly fashion, formal attire will be strictly prohibited.
In the last eight years, Kenly had suffered through and survived a gunshot wound, 16 surgeries, paraneoplastic syndrome, head and neck cancer, radiation and chemotherapy, only to be brought down by a Harley Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Missouri Department of Conservation Children’s Programs, World Wildlife Fund or to any anti-motorcycle organization. The joy ride will never be worth the price your family will have to pay.
We will miss him more than words could ever say.