Kenneth A. Lee, 71 of Columbia, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Community Living Center after a brief period of time on hospice.
Kenny resided there for 12 years. Kenny was born in Columbia on Nov. 17, 1949. He graduated from Hickman High School.
Kenny had a career in the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent from Jan. 26, 1973, to January 31, 1993. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping and photography.
Kenny is survived by his children; Michelle (Lee) Cloutier and husband Matthew, Michael Lee and wife Rustie, Laura (Lee) Anderson and husband Lee; grandchildren, Shauntaya Taylor, Cheyanne Davis, Sheric Davis, Nathaniel Lee, Cody Lee, Zachery Branstetter and Rebecca Branstetter; great-grandchild, Liam; siblings, David Lee and wife Kathy and Ginger Brandes and husband Denny.
Kenny is also survived by his girlfriend of 17 years, Dottie Barresi. Dottie was devoted to Kenny, calling him every day at 6 p.m. Even when he was no longer able to respond, she still called to talk to him.
Kenny was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Kenneth Lee.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business loop 70 W., Columbia, and will be viewable via Memorial Funeral Home's Facebook livestream. A visitation will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to noon after the service. A graveside service with military honors will follow.
Please visit www.Memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to live livestream and leave condolences for Kenny's family.