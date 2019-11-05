Kenneth Anthony Boone Sr., 50, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1969.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a Celebration of Life Luncheon following at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City.
He leaves to cherish his memory: LaShonda Carter-Boone; daughters Kendyl and Kendra; and parents James and Laurenelle Boone, all of Columbia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.