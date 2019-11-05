Kenneth Anthony Boone Sr., 50, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1969.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a Celebration of Life Luncheon following at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City.

He leaves to cherish his memory: LaShonda Carter-Boone; daughters Kendyl and Kendra; and parents James and Laurenelle Boone, all of Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.