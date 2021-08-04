Kenneth Eugene Butler Jr., age 58, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on July 27, 2021. Kenneth was born June 10, 1963, to Kenneth E. Butler Sr. and Thelma Marie Robinson in Columbia, Missouri.
A public visitation will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Kenneth’s funeral service will be private for his family.
