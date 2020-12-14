Kenneth Dale Hulen, 69, loving husband and father, died Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Columbia.
Kenneth was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Mexico, Missouri, to Robert Hulen and Alice Bickel. Kenneth was united in marriage to Belinda Freeman on May 14, 1983, at Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church in Columbia. They raised one daughter, Jessica.
Kenneth graduated from Mexico High School and worked for MU General Stores and the MU Bookstore for 37 years. He was a hard worker and was employee of the month more than once. He was the nicest man around and always had a smile on his face. He was always lifting everyone up with his jokes and positive demeanor. Kenneth enjoyed attending concerts, going to garage sales, classic cars, playing the drums and spending time with his loved ones. He was an avid music lover and a collector of rock 'n' roll memorabilia.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Frank) Kirby; two grandsons; brother Larry Lowry; and many beloved family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Memorial Loop 70 W. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m.
