Kenneth Harbour, 61, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Celebration of life services are being planned.

Kenny was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Melrose, Massachusetts, the son of William and Joan Watts Harbour. Kenny worked most of his career at MU, ending his career with Printing Services. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and spending time with his pets.

Kenny is survived by his brothers, Jeff Harbour of St. Louis, Larry Harbour and David Harbour (Darla), both of Columbia. His was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Morrison.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.