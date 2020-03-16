Kenneth Harbour, 61, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Celebration of life services are being planned.
Kenny was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Melrose, Massachusetts, the son of William and Joan Watts Harbour. Kenny worked most of his career at MU, ending his career with Printing Services. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and spending time with his pets.
Kenny is survived by his brothers, Jeff Harbour of St. Louis, Larry Harbour and David Harbour (Darla), both of Columbia. His was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Morrison.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.