Kenneth “Ken” Horn, peacefully entered into eternal life on June 1, 2023, at the age of 76, after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer.
Ken was born May 2, 1947 in Bartlett, KS to Roy and Viola Horn. Ken was the middle child having an older sister Joyce and younger brother Charlie. All three remained close his entire life. As a child the family moved to Pierce City, MO where Ken spent his childhood and graduated from Pierce City High School in 1965, excelling in track, cross country and visits to Principal Smith’s office. Following in his Father’s footsteps, Ken joined the Missouri National Guard before he graduated high school and served until 1971. During his time in the National Guard, Ken almost missed his own wedding in 1968 as he was on riot duty in Kansas City following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. Ken did make it back from Kansas City in time to marry Janell (Jan) Jenkins from Monett, MO on April 13, 1968 arriving early the morning of the ceremony. After the birth of their son Ty in 1969, and Ken’s graduation from Southwest Missouri State College in early 1970, the family moved to Columbia where Ken started his career with State Farm, ultimately retiring in 2009 after nearly 40 years. A second son, Travis, was born in 1973. Ken was an elected member of the Village of Pierpont Board of Directors and a 45 year member of Community United Methodist Church. Over the years Ken had his hands in numerous projects all while helping Jan raise their sons. Ken loved tinkering around with woodworking (or really any project he came up with) and was dubbed a “jack of all trades”. Ken had a heart for helping others with their projects too, enjoying the camaraderie that came with it. He loved cards (pitch and poker), fishing with his buddies, black and white westerns (especially John Wayne movies), tending to any animals on his land (horses and chickens mainly) and was always up for a good time, which usually included a cold PBR in hand. Most of all, Ken adored his family, particularly his four grandchildren (who loved their “Poppy” endlessly). Ken was a simple man who put family first, if you knew him, you knew his family. Ken was “good as gold” and loved by many. The spirit of this ‘ol cowboy will forever be missed, yet his stories will live on for generations to come.