Ken grew up on a farm in Gasconade Co., MO and graduated from Owensville, MO H.S.
He worked for several years as a pipefitter with Columbia Water and Light and at Webster Groves, MO Water Co. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping trips, time spent at the family farm and a little fishing.
His son, Quarry, two sisters and a brother survive him.
His parents, Mary and Harold Rousset, and his wife Debrah preceded him in death.
No funeral service is planned.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.