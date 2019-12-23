Kenneth Kavanaugh, 77, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Ken was born Nov. 27, 1942, in St. Louis, the son of George and Myrna Bower Kavanaugh. On May 27, 1967, he married Charlene Ludwig in St. Louis.
He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Ken worked with his father learning the business of working on pipe organs and brought the business, George B. Kavanaugh Pipe Organ and Belfry Service, to Columbia in 1967.
Ken is survived by his wife; his children, Jennifer and Jeffre,y both of Columbia; a grandson, Kellen Kavanaugh; a brother, George “Bill” Kavanaugh (Becky) of Kansas City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Kavanaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri United Methodist Church (Pipe Organ Fund), 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia, MO 65201
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.