Kenneth Kay Goldsboro, 71, of Monroe City died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the University of Missouri. He was born in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 10, 1949, the son of the late Leroy and Marjorie (Clark) Goldsboro.
Ken served his country as a marksman in the Army. He was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his career. He was a passionate reader and loved books, both in paper and audio.
Ken is survived by his son, Douglas Goldsboro (Kim O’Brien) of Ohio, Illinois; daughter, Melissa Chapman (Mike) of Hampton, Georgia; brother, Dale Goldsboro (Connie); sister, Bev Newhouse; two grandsons; and five granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
Memorial donations in his honor may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at the Parker-Millard website.