Kevin Zurmiller, 58, of Columbia, passed Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at home.
Celebration of Life services are pending.
Kevin was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Jefferson City, the son of Verlin and Violet Bender Zurmiller, and they preceded him in death. Kevin was a great man with big heart who would go to great lengths to help anyone in need.
Kevin is survived by his children, Justin (Amanda) Zurmiller, Sean Zurmiller, both of Ashland, and Mindy Huack of Eldon; his brother, Bob (Debbie) Zurmiller of Tipton; his sister, Kelly (Dennis) Steele of Sedalia; his sister-in-law, Linda Zurmiller of Laurie; his three grandchildren, Houston, Stetson and Jaidynn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Vernon, Gary, Rick, Dennis and Larry “Butch.”
