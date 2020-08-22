Kidd Jackson, 60, of Columbia died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Kidd was born on Feb. 3, 1960, in Charleston, Missouri, the son of Robert and Mattie Purifoy Jackson. He worked at the Columbia Computer Center for several years, along with many years in construction.
He enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He had a smile that would brighten any room. If anything needed to be fixed or built, he could do just about anything.
Kidd is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra Ross; children, Latoya Riley-Lee, Kiddrick Code, Zoya Code, Kiddtric Jackson, Brice Jackson, Ebony Ross, Bianca Ross and Alisha Ross; siblings, Ann Jackson, Ray Jackson, Oliver Jackson, Roy Jackson and Betty Jackson; and 19 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two children, Brice and Erica, and siblings, Robert, Faye and Joe.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service. A repass will follow the service at 55804 Leatherbrook Drive.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to Ebony Ross, 1502 W. Broadway Columbia MO 65203
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.