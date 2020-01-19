Kjell Jordheim, 97, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lenoir Woods. He was born July 3,1922, in Oslo, Norway; the son of Ole and Ingrid (Dreyer-Gundersen) Jordheim. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
