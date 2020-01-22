The Reverend Kjell (P.J.) Jordheim, 97, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, at Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services in Columbia. Born July 3, 1922, in Oslo, Norway, he married Anne Falkenstein in 1950. Ordained in the Lutheran ministry in 1959, he served congregations in Wisconsin and New York until 2007.
He is preceded in death by a son, a brother and parents. He is survived by his wife, Anne, of Columbia; daughter Kristin and son Jan (Amy), both of Denver, Colorado; son Tron (Elizabeth) of Columbia; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Lenoir Woods Chapel in Columbia.
A clergy funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, New York.
Memorial gifts may be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 414 80th St., Brooklyn, NY 11209, or to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, www.lirs.org. A full obituary and life story can be found at the Forever Missed memorial website, https://www.forevermissed.com/kjell-jordheim/about.