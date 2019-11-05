Kristina Linnette Hastings, 45, of Columbia went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Nov. 4, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Bible Baptist Church, 4275 E. Highway WW, Columbia, and will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Ables. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Internment at Memorial Park Cemetery will follow the service.
Kristina was born in Monett, Missouri, on Oct. 6, 1974, to Rick and Linda Shore Jaques. While attending high school in Cassville, she met and fell in love with Jeff Hastings. They were married June 29, 1996. Kristina graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a degree in Elementary Education. She served faithfully as pastor's wife at Bible Baptist Church in Columbia. She was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed homeschooling her children.
Kristina is survived by her loving husband, Jeff, and their six children, Kaitlyn (Carson) Brown, Bethany, Allison, Lydia, Madelyn and Luke, all of Columbia; parents, Rick and Linda Shore Jaques; four siblings, Jeremy (Patricia) Jaques of Highlandville, Missouri, Kimberly (David) Hicks, Carlin (Brandon) Lakey, and Kayla (Rick) Ragsdale, all of Cassville.
Kristina enjoyed scrapbooking, decorating and homemaking. She deeply loved her husband, children, family, friends, and church, but most of all her Saviour.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church in Kristina's memory, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia MO 65202.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.