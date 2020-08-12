Kristy Hopkins, 63, of Columbia died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home.

Kristy was born Dec. 15, 1956, in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Al and Ann Gillahan Wormsley.

Her hobbies included woodworking, reading and traveling. She loved spending time with her two bloodhounds, Dwight and Dwayne.

Kristy is survived by her children, David Hopkins and Tracy Wise (Travis), all of Columbia, and her grandsons, Kamden and Kole.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

A celebration of life is being planned for the future.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.

