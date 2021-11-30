He graduated from Huron High School, worked many years for Sakstrups as a driver, mechanic and dispatcher. He went on to work in photography and printing, married and moved to Missouri where he raised two children who survive him, Jesse and Amber. He left seven beloved grandchildren. He worked as a skilled carpenter and painter until he retired. He was incredibly altruistic and loved helping family and friends with projects.

