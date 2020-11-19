Ladenia Marie Ellington, a retired nurse, artist and longtime resident of Columbia, departed this earthly life Thursday, Nov. 12, at Boone Hospital Center.
She began her life’s journey Nov. 8, 1936, to Harriett Ellington and Leroy Riffe in Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents, brother Roy Joseph Ellington and oldest son, Roland Eugene Ellington, all preceded her in death. The Ladenia Marie Ellington Social Foundation has been established in her honor.
Condolences, memories and donations may be sent to 20 E. Clearview Drive, Columbia, MO 65202. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Columbia Church of Christ.