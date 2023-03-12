We lost a gracious and kind advocate for voting rights and mental health services when Lael Hunt Powers Von Holt died on the afternoon of February 20, 2023.
Lael had a long career helping people with mental health, initially through her social work in New York City, later work in a psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts, and her decades of work in Missouri as a mental health counselor.
Her career was important. But Lael’s family is what she prized the most. Born Lael Hunt Powers in 1927, she had a close relationship with her mother, Rea, with whom she shared an April 9 birthday, and her father, Merritt.
Her three sisters, Glenna, Judy, and Debbie, all passed before her, but she greatly enjoyed keeping communications flowing with them and their families. She is survived by her brother Merritt, Jr. of Massachusetts.
Lael met her future husband, Henry W. Von Holt, Jr., through both work and chance. They worked at the same psychiatric hospital.
But their lasting relationship was sparked by a chance meeting one evening away from work.
Henry was driving in Northborough, Massachusetts looking for an address that he couldn’t find. He stopped at a house on South Street to ask directions.
It just happened to be the Powers family home, and Lael answered the door. They recognized each other and spoke briefly. Lael gave Henry directions and he left.
Inspired by that surprise meeting, a few days later, Henry approached Lael in the hospital cafeteria and asked her out. Their relationship blossomed and they married on September 18, 1954, at First Parish Church, a beautiful white church on a hill in Northborough.
Lael and Henry moved to Eugene, Oregon after the wedding and had two sons there, Gardner and Dudley. Lael’s mother Rea died soon after the wedding, and Lael grew close to Henry’s mother, Alice, who lived in Portland, Oregon, as well as the entire extended Von Holt family.
In 1960, Lael, Henry and the boys moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan and she had a third son, Edward. Lael loved raising her boys and was a supportive mother. She encouraged her sons in whatever they wanted to do and was always ready to support their school work, extracurricular activities, lessons, and just about anything else.
In 1967, the family moved to Columbia, Missouri. Lael earned a masters degree in social work from the University of Missouri and provided mental health counseling in Hermann, Jefferson City, and other parts of Missouri.
At the same time, she kept the family active with frequent short and long trips — to Stephens Lake and Rock Bridge Park in Columbia, to New England to visit her family, and to Portland, Oregon to visit Henry’s family.
Lael’s culinary skills were strong. Believing that dinner together was an important part of maintaining a strong family, she prepared dinners every night. When it was time to eat, she would ring a bell in the garage and her sons would come running home from wherever they were playing in the neighborhood.
Lael was proud of the fact that she was a descendant of the Adams family that produced two presidents and a direct descendant of John and Priscilla Alden, who arrived on the Mayflower.
Lael loved dogs, of which the family had several. Her favorites were three German shepherds, Lady, Pepper, and Silver.
Although busy with work and family, Lael was a long-term active member of the Missouri League of Women Voters. She strongly believed that supporting voting rights should be a non-partisan issue.
She was involved in numerous League efforts, tracking city council meetings, following legislative efforts related to mental health, and moderating candidate discussion panels and debates, among other duties. She had many League friends, whom she greatly admired.
Lael loved the addition of daughters-in-law to the family, Lisa, Mary, and Anne. She and Mary shared an affection for the study of ancestry and Mary worked on a family ancestry research project that Lael appreciated. Lael and Lisa saw each other often, both had a love of cooking, and Lael grew close to Lisa’s family, particularly Carey and Richard Chapple, who visited Lael frequently. Although they knew each other only a short time, Lael and Anne shared the counseling profession and mutual admiration.
Lael’s love of family grew even greater with the birth of her three granddaughters, Julia in 1988, Anna in 1991, and Catherine in 1995. She followed their lives closely and loved exchanging correspondence, often snail mail, with them.
Lael and Henry’s happy marriage lasted for 60 years, ending only upon his death in 2014.
Lael was overjoyed with the birth of her great grandson, Simon, in 2021. She enjoyed visits from him at two Christmases and kept a close eye on her internet-connected digital picture frame, which would often update her with new photos of Simon.
In 2021, Lael moved from the family home on Crown Point to the Tiger Place senior residential facility, where she found a wonderful community of residents and staff.
She was grateful to all those who made her feel so welcomed and at home there. Her apartment’s screened porch looked out over plants, trees, and the entrance to the facility. She enjoyed sitting there, soaking in the view, the green of growing things, and keeping track of the action.
When not on the porch, Lael enjoyed discussions with other residents, sharing her views on women’s rights, playing bingo, and kicking around an exercise ball.
She also enjoyed keeping track of news, usually having CNN going on the tv, but with the sound muted. With no sound from the tv, she could engage in another favorite activity — discussions with her caregivers from Home Instead and Phoenix, interesting and compassionate people who made her life better.
Lael’s passing on Monday, President’s Day, was quiet and peaceful with sun streaming in through the window. Family members in the room had been looking at family pictures and reminiscing just before, which provided a comforting background to her passing.
She will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery, beside Henry, whom she always described as “elegant,” a word that really applied perfectly to her.
A memorial service celebrating Lael’s life will be held April 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th St., Columbia, Missouri.
