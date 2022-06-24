Larry Allan Old, age 78, of Hartsburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. Larry was born on April 2, 1944, in Troy, Missouri to Allan Old and Margaret Gilpin Old.
Larry attended school in Ashland, Missouri, and was a 1962 graduate of Southern Boone High School.
Larry married Carolyn Sue Quinn on April 4, 1964, and they built a life together.
Larry was a hard worker and throughout his career, he worked lumber sales at Sentinel Lumber & Hardware. After retirement, he worked part-time at Mid-America Isotopes.
Larry enjoyed being a part of his community by being on the Southern Boone School Board from 1975-1981, watching his grandson Ricky play sports. He also liked to hunt deer and work on the farm.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Melissa Old of Ashland; son Matthew Old (Melissa) of Hallsville; his grandchildren Ricky Old and Alexander Old; his brother Terry Old; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his parents Allan and Margaret.
No services will be held at this time.
