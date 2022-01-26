Larry E Connor, of Detroit, MI, formerly of Rocheport MO, passed away in Detroit. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1PM at the Russell Chapel CME Church in Columbia at 1PM. There will be no visitation.
MASK ARE REQUIRED.
Larry Eugene Connor of Detroit, MI, formerly of Rocheport, MO passed away in Detroit, MI. The majority of his life was spent in Rocheport although he also lived in Boonville, and New Franklin before moving to Detroit. Larry was a kind, gentle and loving person. He was a proud graduate of New Franklin High School class of 1977.
He enjoyed being with and talking with his family and friends. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his Honda motorcycle alongside of Mark Wellbern, and working with Brent Dodson in his automotive garage, doing small construction jobs for family and friends, LAUGHING and EATING!
Larry was employed with Artek factory in Boonville for a while and then started working with Septagon Construction Company, Inc. from 1984-2011 as a Senior Concrete Foreman.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory seven sisters. Linda Gillon of Tampa, FL, Lorraine Smith of Georgetown, TX, Lillian (Bruce) Cobbs of Austin, TX, Loretta Connor, Laverne Fisher (Robert), and Laura Hayes (Melvin) all of Columbia, MO, and Lois Connor of Rocheport, MO, along with 5 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews as well as family and friends in Columbia and Michigan.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.