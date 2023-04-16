Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia from 12:00-1:00 PM. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Cody Riggins will immediately follow. The graveside service and burial with full military honors will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Welch, of Columbia; daughter Robin (Jimmie) Riggins, of Boonville; son Brian Welch, of Columbia; son Michael (Anastasia) Welch, of Lee’s Summit; a brother, Elbridge D. Welch II, of Ashland; and his beloved grandchildren: Andrew Davenport, Adam Davenport and Alexandra Welch.