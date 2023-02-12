Larry A. Hale, age 88, passed away on February 8 at home under Home Hospice care. Larry was born on May 11, 1934, in Browning, Missouri, and was the only son of the late Everett and Edith (Dickinson) Hale.
He met and married his second wife Michele in 2010 after raising a family and four children. Together they enjoyed retirement, babysitting granddaughters and attending their dance and sporting events; travel, attendance at Mizzou sporting events (including Bowl and out-of-state football games); and tending to the farm where Larry was raised and the garden at their new Columbia home.
Larry held various positions over the years in his career with The University of Missouri and Cooperative Extension.
Starting in 1956 as an Ag Agent in New London, he was promoted to an Area Director, Regional Director, State 4-H Director, Director of Planning and Evaluation, and finished working an assortment of administrative level jobs for the University Director of Extension, including serving as Interim Regional Directors in SE and SW Missouri.
He served and led county leadership councils, staff, and faculty across Missouri with his unusual and loved brand of humor, his uncanny way of processing a group of people through tough system-wide change, and his love for agriculture and 4-H.
Larry also loved to fish and hunt. Many hours were spent with family and friends at Bennett Springs and Montauk State Parks. He was always good for a fish story. He and Michele loved Cardinals baseball and spent every spring attending games in St. Louis to celebrate their anniversary and birthdays.
Larry is survived by his wife Michele, his sister Elaine (Pipes), youngest daughter Gina (Ganey), granddaughters Addison (Ganey) and Haley (Ganey), grandson Noah (Pinkerton), and a niece and nephew.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his son Michael, his daughters Susan and Julie, and his beloved Uncles Archie, Niles and Hugh.
No memorial services will be held. An announcement to celebrate Larry’s life will be sent to family and friends at a later date. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, please consider the Missouri 4-H Foundation (https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h-foundation) or the Missouri Dept. of Conservation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.