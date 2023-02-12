Larry A. Hale, age 88, passed away on February 8 at home under Home Hospice care. Larry was born on May 11, 1934, in Browning, Missouri, and was the only son of the late Everett and Edith (Dickinson) Hale.

He met and married his second wife Michele in 2010 after raising a family and four children. Together they enjoyed retirement, babysitting granddaughters and attending their dance and sporting events; travel, attendance at Mizzou sporting events (including Bowl and out-of-state football games); and tending to the farm where Larry was raised and the garden at their new Columbia home.

