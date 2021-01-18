Larry “Jim” Oakley, 71, of Hallsville passed on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Truman VA Hospital.
Jim was born December 12, 1949,, in Chillicothe, Missouri. In 1983 he married Barbara White in Wabash, Indiana. Jim graduated from Albany High School in 1967 and was drafted in the US Army the same year.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his sons, James Robert and Travis Wayne.
Private family graveside services will be held at Red Top Cemetery, Hallsville.
