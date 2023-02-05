We are heartbroken to announce the loss of Laura Marie Dowell who passed away suddenly in her sleep on December 24, 2022 in her home in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 65. She was born on April 2, 1957 to Joan (Jolly) and Thomas DeMaio in Bay Shore, New York. She was a loving mother, a wonderful sister, a warm friend, and an expert caregiver. She is survived by her older sister Diane and younger brothers Thomas and Warren DeMaio, her boyfriend Ed Judson, and her ex-husband Tom Dowell and their three sons, Justin, Ryan, and Austin.
Graduating from Stephens College with a BA in Physical Education and a BHS in Physical Therapy from University of Missouri, Laura spent her 40 year long career devoted to the wellbeing of others. Over the last 17 years, she worked under the P.A.C.E. Program where she became the Director of Rehabilitation in Fort Myers.