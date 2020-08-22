Laura Perez-Mesa died Aug. 11, 2020. To all those who had the good fortune of knowing her, she was the embodiment of effortless elegance, charm and class.
Laura was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Hopkinton, Iowa, to George Heims and Florence (Jurgens) Heims. She grew up in Monticello, Iowa, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1946 and then from the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis in 1950.
She met her Cuban-born husband, Dr. Carlos Perez-Mesa, while working at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They were married in Monticello, Iowa, in 1959.
Laura furthered her education by attending classes at the University of Iowa, Colorado College and MU, where she was very involved with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Laura was extremely active in many community organizations in Columbia over the past 50 years, including Sacred Heart Church, King’s Daughters, Friends of Music, The Missouri Symphony Society, Columbia Art League, “We Always Swing” Jazz Series and The University Club.
She was also a volunteer at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, Daniel Boone Regional Library, the MU School of Music, the Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs and Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by her three children (all married) and eight grandchildren: son Carlos Jr. (Jessica), their son, Carlos Aurelio, and daughter, Ava America, who live in Kailua, Hawaii; son Michael (Tami), and their son, Austin Michael, and daughter, Carlie Isabella, who live in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and daughter, Gabriella Nicole Meek (Patrick), who live in Dallas, Texas; and daughter Melissa (Jon) Hayes, and their sons, Jon Carlos, Michael Thomas and William Henry, who live in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Laura’s husband, Dr. Carlos Perez-Mesa, died in 2000. Laura’s siblings include Joseph Heims (deceased), Louis Heims of Seattle and Mary Noshbish of Monticello, Iowa.
In light of the current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Details of this service and Celebration of Life, most likely to occur in mid-2021, will be provided later.
In lieu of flowers, Laura has requested memorial contributions to “Dr. Carlos Perez-Mesa Lectureship in Medical Humanities” at MU, Office of Development, 1 Hospital Drive, DC 205.00, Columbia MO, 65212; or to the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series Perez-Mesa Memorial Concert, 216 N. Ninth St., Columbia MO 65201; www.wealwaysswing.org.
Laura’s motto was “treasure every moment that you have, and treasure it more because you shared it with someone special, special enough to spend your time. Remember that time waits for no one; yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present. Friends are a very rare jewel, indeed. They make you smile and encourage you to succeed. They lend an ear, they share a word of praise, and they always want to open their heart to us.”
No one was a better friend than Laura Perez-Mesa. The unofficial mayor of Columbia is, sadly, now no longer. Long live the Queen.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.