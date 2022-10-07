Laura Lee Carol Susan Price Hager, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Columbia.
Born on June 17, 1934, in Hancock, Michigan, Laura was the only daughter of Clarence and Ellen (Pyykkonen) Price. A graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she married her beloved husband, Henry Hager, on April 26, 1958. They had two children — John Hager and Jenny Hager.
In 1985, the Hager family moved from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, to Columbia due to Henry's professorship in the University of Missouri Journalism School.
During Laura's working years in Columbia, she served as a preschool teacher at Apple School until retiring in 1997. She also served as a Sunday School teacher at Calvary Episcopal Church for children of multiple ages. Prior to moving to Columbia, Laura worked as preschool teacher at Christ Church Cranbrook, a preschool both her son and daughter attended.
Laura was a charismatic, wonderful soul who had a true passion for animals and planting trees, a hobby she eagerly did with her husband Henry. Laura loved talking politics and going for walks was a consistent interest through most of her life.
As her two children grew up, Laura attended their many sports activities including soccer and volleyball. She truly enjoyed her children's careers and hobbies, ranging from art, exotic animals, horses, travel and teaching.
In 1986, Laura helped her dear friend Kathy Hughes establish Rainbow House — a children’s emergency shelter and child advocacy center where she volunteered for many years. Kathy and Laura maintained a special friendship and enjoyed sharing walks together.
Laura lived a grand life and loved her family very much! She will be dearly missed by her son John and his wife Tracy Hager of Columbia; daughter Jenny Hager and her husband John Hindman of Los Angeles, California; grandsons Patrick Hindman and Jason Hager; niece Sabrina Suanders; lifelong friends Richard and Kathryn Lenter; as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ellen Price and her husband, Henry Hager.
Services will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to The Rainbow House, 1611 Towne Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com