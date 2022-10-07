Laura Lee Carol Susan Price Hager, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Columbia.

Born on June 17, 1934, in Hancock, Michigan, Laura was the only daughter of Clarence and Ellen (Pyykkonen) Price. A graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she married her beloved husband, Henry Hager, on April 26, 1958. They had two children — John Hager and Jenny Hager.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you