Laura Rollins Napier, of Columbia Missouri died March 23, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center. Funeral and graveside services will be private, per her wishes.
Ms. Napier was born February 27, 1959 in Columbia to Robert Ray and Juliette Rollins Napier. They proceeded her in death.
She was a 1977 graduate of Mexico Senior High School in Mexico Missouri and studied at the University of the South in Sewanee, TN before returning to Columbia and earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Columbia College.
She worked as an accountant for many years at Cooper Travel in Columbia. Afterwards she worked in disaster relief for the National Red Cross working with feeding victims; she spent many weeks in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
Laura is survived by her sister, Juliet Bowling Napier of Columbia and her nephew William Rollins Napier, also of Columbia. She was also preceded in death by her brother.