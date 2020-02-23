LaVerla Comegys of Harrisburg, Missouri, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. LaVerla was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Palmyra, Iowa, as the daughter of Everet and Delsie Gardner.
LaVerla was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She spent time raising, riding and showing quarter horses with her husband Jerry, family and grandchildren. She was a very kind and pleasant person who was active in her church. She was a permanent fixture in the bleachers as she enjoyed watching her family’s children participate in various school and sporting activities. No one in her family ever got cold as she provided at least two hand-knitted sweaters with an individualized horse or outdoor scenes emblazoned on the back of each.
LaVerla leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Rosalie (Kim) Searfoss of Bunceton, Missouri and two sons, David (Barbara) of Harrisburg, Missouri and Daniel (Debra) of Boonville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years and her daughter Cynthia Comegys. Survivors include eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette, Missouri. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Harrisburg cemetery with the services presided over by Woodlandville United Methodist Church minister Rev. Karen Alden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.