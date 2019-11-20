LaVern 'Poncho' Louis Provancha, Feb. 15 1936 - Nov. 19, 2019

LaVern "Poncho" Louis Provancha, 83, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at The Neighborhoods in Columbia.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd S. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the church with Pastor David Frerichs officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.
LaVern was born on Feb. 15, 1936 in Hartington, Nebraska, the son of Gilbert and Lucy (Grandt) Provancha who preceded him in death. He was married on Feb. 18, 1955 in Coleridge, Nebraska to Wilhelmina Meier.
Survivors include: his wife, Wilhelmina “Willie” Provancha of the home; three daughters, Jenine Loesing of Columbia, Jeanette Barnhart of Columbia, and Jan Asbury (Doug) of Fayette, Missouri; one son, Arlen Provancha (Christia) of Perry, Missouri; eight grandchildren, MariBeth (Joshua) Couch, Brock (Chelsea) Loesing, Cheri (Roger) Provancha, Sean (Kristina) Provancha, Courtney (Caleb) McBride, Christopher (Amanda) Barnhart, Alaina (Chadd) Fuemmeler, Canaan (Julia) Asbury; and nine great-grandchildren, Henry Couch, Caytlyn Provancha, Brianna Provancha, Dillon Provancha, Blake Barnhart, Connor Barnhart, Noah Barnhart, Adelynn McBride, and Nora Fuemmeler. Survivors also include: one brother-in law, three sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Louis Provancha and one brother, Delmer Provancha.
After moving to Hallsville, he worked as a mechanic for Peabody Coal Company, mechanic and manager for Ryder and Ryder Student Transportation, and parts salesman for Midwest Kenworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri 65202.
