LaVerne Barnes Stocker, Aug. 22, 1935 — Aug. 22, 2022

LaVerne Barnes Stocker

Ora LaVerne Barnes Stocker, age 87, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1935, in Urbana, Missouri; a daughter of Ora Sharon and Hazel LaVern Lyon.

She graduated from Sunnydale Academy in Centralia and became an LPN, then later achieved an Associates Degree and became a Registered Nurse.

