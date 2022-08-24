LaVerne Barnes Stocker, Aug. 22, 1935 — Aug. 22, 2022

Ora LaVerne Barnes Stocker, age 87, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1935, in Urbana, Missouri; a daughter of Ora Sharon and Hazel LaVern Lyon.
She graduated from Sunnydale Academy in Centralia and became an LPN, then later achieved an Associates Degree and became a Registered Nurse.
She worked at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics from 1967 to her retirement in 2002. She was always the “community” nurse, even when not working in the hospital.
She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She was a church pianist and organist from a young age and was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Columbia.
She played hymns daily on the piano in the lobby for her friends at Bethel Ridge Apartments. She also enjoyed being outside, watching birds and enjoying nature. After her retirement, she and her husband Baylor loved to travel. She took pride in raising her five children.
LaVerne is survived by daughters, Kay Dye of Harrisburg, Sharilyn Reedy (Matt) of Columbia; sons Alan Barnes of Centralia, Frank Barnes (Janet) of New Bloomfield; brothers Eldon Sharon of Waldport, OR and Charles Sharon (Carol) of Centralia; grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer, Katie, Melissa, Alison, Breanna, Emilie, Natalie, Jonathan, Molly and Audrey, six great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
LaVerne was preceded by her first husband Robert Lee Barnes, her second husband Baylor Stocker, her son Tony Lee Barnes, one grandson Shawn Winingear, her parents, sisters Irma Hoyt and Irene Hood; brothers John Sharon, Earl Sharon, Donald Sharon and Vincent Sharon.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Columbia. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m with burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice at 303 N Keene St Suite 306, Columbia, MO 65201 or Union College, 3800 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.