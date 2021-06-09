LaVerne D. Gentry, 86, of Columbia, MO passed away peacefully in his home on May 28th, 2021. LaVerne was born in Stet, MO on July 4, 1934, to Sidney and Frances (Temple) Gentry who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was sister Patricia Eggleston St. Paul, MN and brother Marion Gentry of Kansas City, MO.He was married in Savannah, MO on November 2, 1974, to Wanda Fullerton, who preceded him in death. LaVerne attended to Wanda in their family home through many years of illness at the end of her life.He is survived by daughters Tracy Sanders of Meridian, TX, Lisa Prukop of Austin, TX, Holly Willson of Aspen, CO and stepdaughter Teresa Dawson of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by sisters Winona Marshall of Columbia and Loretta Falvo of Salt Lake City, 13 grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews.LaVerne graduated from Stet High School in 1952. He proudly served in the Army and was posted in Germany in 1954 and then graduated from MU with a degree in Vocational Agriculture in 1960. He worked for Farmland Insurance and Nationwide Insurance for a total of 32 years until retiring in 1997 and has resided in Columbia, MO since 1987.LaVerne’s hobbies were golfing, playing dominoes, gardening, watching Cardinals baseball games and was an avid Mizzou fan.A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held later with friends & family being notified.
LaVerne Gentry, July 4, 1934 — May 28, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
-
-
