Born April 19, 1933, to Herbert Martin Phillips and Laveta Ruth McClarnon Phillips in Adrian, MO. LaVeta graduated from high school in Noel, MO and from college at the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BS (1955), MS (1959), and PhD (1973). She was an honoree of Mortar Board, Phi Upsilon Omicron, Gamma Sigma Delta, Phi Lambda Theta and Kappa Delta Pi. Her work life involved Extension Education, Dietetics, and Nutrition Education.LaVeta married Ralph R. Anderson in 1961 and enjoyed being the wife of a University of Missouri professor. She loved of friends, family, travel, flower gardens, fine china, crystal, English silver and classical music. A long-time ticket holder of the University of Missouri concert series, she especially enjoyed the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed researching family history. In her later life, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, MO and especially enjoyed the pipe organ music there. In celebration of her life and Savior Jesus Christ, we invite you to listen to one of her favorites, Handel’s Messiah, particularly the Hallelujah chorus. LaVeta is survived by her son Richard Anderson and his wife Susan (Dearborn, MI), her daughter Laura Anderson Vancuren (Owasso, OK), her granddaughter Claire Anderson (Nashville, TN), grandson Austin Vancuren (Owasso, OK) and several nieces and nephews.LaVeta’s family is thankful to the staff at Oxford Glen Memory Care in Owasso, OK and St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, OK for the care provided to her.Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Parker Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia MO. A memorial service will be Monday Oct.18 at 11:00 at the First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt Street, Columbia, MO, followed by a graveside burial at the Columbia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation in LaVeta’s memory, please do so to the Phillips/Anderson Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri-Columbia or to the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia, MO for their Pipe Organ Restoration.He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings, you shall take refuge. Psalm 91:4 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. Psalm 119:105 Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
LaVeta Anderson, April 19, 1933 — Oct. 06, 2021
- Submitted by funeral home
