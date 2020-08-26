Lavona Lou Hensley Virgen, 82, previously of Columbia, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.
Virgen was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Carthage to Lloyd E. and Vona P. Pingree Hensley. She married Harold G. Virgen on March 16, 1957 in Springfield, and he preceded her in death. Her daughter Kathleen Martin also preceded her in death.
A graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University and MU, she taught elementary grades, then adult education programs. She retired in 1998 from a position as senior health program specialist for the MU Division of Immunology/Rheumatology, serving 24 mid-Missouri counties.
She was a member of Broadway Christian Church, the Lenoir Library Board, the International Reading Association, the MU School of Nursing's “Aging in Place” advisory committee and the Lenoir Art Club. Though she had many interests, family and friends were her prime importance.
Following her husband’s death, Lavona relocated to be closer to her daughter, Sandra, in Kansas City. The two enjoyed great adventures and spending time together.
Survivors include daughter Sandra Woolen and her husband Robin Woolen of Kansas City; granddaughter Jennifer Pace and her husband Torin Brenner; great grandson Wade; son-in-law Michael Martin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Broadway Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.