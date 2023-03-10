Lawrence Gerald “Jerry” Mathis lived a great life. Born September 17, 1942 and died peacefully at home on March 3, 2023. He never met a stranger, and he cared fiercely for those he loved.
He was born in Mexico, MO and raised in Sturgeon. He moved to Columbia with his family when he was a sophomore in high school, and graduated from Hickman High. To the day of his death he cherished many friendships from high school. He was a distance runner for the Mizzou track team in college where he earned a BS; later he earned a Master’s degree from Iowa State University. He was in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He later earned his Master’s in Social Work which is where he spent most of his professional career.
He is survived by his brother, Jerome Mathis, ex-wives Kit Williamson and Sharie del Rio; daughters Liz Boyles (Diego Heras) and Anise Foster; grandchildren Caleb (Sonia) Boyles, Bekah (Andre) Alger, Noah (McKenna) Boyles, Zach Boyles, Avery Foster, and Gus Foster; and great grandchildren, Sovereign and Bodhi Boyles, Jeremiah and Isaiah Alger, Krew and Kove Boyles. He was preceded in death by his dad, Eldred Mathis, son-in-law, Brett Foster, mother, Lola (Winn) Mathis, and wife Sally Mathis.
Jerry was an avid golfer, often commenting that work was the paycheck, but golf was life. He was passionate about everything Mizzou, but most recently, he supported and focused on Mizzou softball.
Jerry’s memorial will be July 1st, at Gustin Golf Course. His family will be holding a golf scramble in the morning in his honor with a celebration of life service following at 1:00. Donations can be made to Mizzou Softball in Jerry’s honor.