Lawrence Gerald “Jerry” Mathis lived a great life. Born September 17, 1942 and died peacefully at home on March 3, 2023. He never met a stranger, and he cared fiercely for those he loved.

He was born in Mexico, MO and raised in Sturgeon. He moved to Columbia with his family when he was a sophomore in high school, and graduated from Hickman High. To the day of his death he cherished many friendships from high school. He was a distance runner for the Mizzou track team in college where he earned a BS; later he earned a Master’s degree from Iowa State University. He was in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He later earned his Master’s in Social Work which is where he spent most of his professional career.

