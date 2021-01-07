Lawrence Felix Hogenmiller, 86, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born June 13, 1934, in Julian, Nebraska, the son of Phillip and Rosella (Bernard) Hogenmiller. Cremation Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Lawrence Hogenmiller, June 13, 1934 — Dec. 28, 2020
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
-
-
