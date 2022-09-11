Lawrence Rugolo, an artist and professor emeritus in the Art Department at the University of Missouri-Columbia (UMC), passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. at the age of 90. Rugolo, born Oct. 2, 1931, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (née Thorndyke) Rugolo; his son Gregg Rugolo and daughter-in-law Patricia Nieuwenhuizen of Burbank, Ca.; his daughter Elise Rugolo of Columbia, Mo.; his brother Anthony Rugolo of Milwaukee, Wi.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonia Rugolo, and his sister Rosalie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Orr Street Studios, 106 Orr St., Columbia, Mo., 65201.
Rugolo was born in Milwaukee, Wi., where he attended K-12 and college. He received his B.S. in Art and Art Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was invited to join Kappa Delta Pi, National Honor Society. After college, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Following his military service, he earned an M.F.A. in Design from the University of Iowa-Iowa City in 1959.He began his teaching career at UMC, where he taught design and serigraphy from 1960 until his retirement in 1995. He served as Chair of the Art Department at UMC from 1973 to 1976.
His service to the university also included sitting on and/or chairing some three-dozen departmental, college and campus-wide committees, as well as chairing the Lowry Mall Visual Arts Task Force from 1981 to 1986, to procure large outdoor sculpture for the campus. He left a profound impact on the local community and beyond, selflessly sharing his artistic craft, knowledge, and body of artwork with generations of students, colleagues, and art enthusiasts and collectors. As an artist, Rugolo worked from a studio in his home.
His medium of choice over the years had been serigraphy and, in his later career, digital photography and collage. In serigraphy, he was an innovator in the use of the photographic stencil. He also conducted research into water-based screenprinting systems designed to lessen health risks to artists.
Rugolo exhibited his work widely, including 17 solo exhibitions, 109 juried competitions at international, national and regional levels, and some 150 invitational and two- or three-artist shows. His prints have won 87 awards and his work is represented in 34 public collections in numerous cities across the nation. In addition, more than 300 private collectors own his prints.
He was affiliated with several art galleries in Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City, and in several other states. He was listed for many years in American Artists, Who’s Who in American Arts, and Who’s Who in Missouri Education. In 1982, Rugolo was awarded the Byler Distinguished Professorship through the UMC College of Arts and Science. He also won Summer Research Fellowships from the UMC Research Council four times between 1968 and 1994.
His professional service over the years included serving on the Board of Directors of the Columbia Art League; Art Editor of the Missouri Alumnus magazine; Design Consultant for McGraw-Edison Co.; and Design Consultant for the UMC Office of Public Information, UMC University Theater, UMC Medical Center, and UMC Music Department. His community service included membership in Golden K Kiwanis of Columbia from 1999 to 2017, where his major role was as photographer and graphic designer.
Rugolo was also an active member of Lenoir Woods, contributing both education and artwork to the community. He and his wife Carol were avid supporters of the arts, attending countless concerts, theatrical productions, and art exhibitions. He had a wide range of other interests and hobbies, sharing with his wife and children his passion for technology, photography, movies, biking, fishing, and travel.
For more information about the Oct. 2 memorial service, please inquire at rugolomemorial@gmail.com; tributes can be left at the same address. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.