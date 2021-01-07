Lee Alice (Coria) Nester, 76, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at NHC Knoxville. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Norman and Marjorie Nester. She was raised in Urbana, Illinois, then moved to Columbia, Missouri, where she raised her family and worked as a surgical technician.
She is survived by son, John (Ann) Coria; twin sister, Ann (Butch) Pryor; brother, William (Ruthann) Nester; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christina.
A private service will take place at a later date.
She was truly one of a kind and her strong character will be missed. Much appreciation goes out to the entire staff at NHC Knoxville for their love, care and compassion, and to special niece, Julie Pryor, for her dedication and honor. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Lee’s memory to NHC Knoxville, 809 Emerald Ave. NE, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Make a pot of coffee, put on your lipstick and read a book. Rest well, chickabee.