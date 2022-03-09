Lee J. Cary, of Columbia, died peacefully in his sleep on February 27, 2022 at Lenoir Woods, Columbia at the age of 96.
Lee Cary was born December 13, 1925, to John L. and Louise Scheider Cary in Binghamton, New York. After graduating from Binghamton Central High School in 1943, he entered the Navy V- 12 program and was assigned to Trinity College, Hartford, Ct. He was transferred to the Navy ROTC unit at Holy Cross, Worcester, MA the next year. In 1946 he completed the program at Holy Cross and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He also completed his bachelor’s degree in 1948 at Holy Cross. Lee earned his master’s degree from the University of Buffalo and his doctorate from Syracuse University (1962).
Dr. Cary served as Executive Secretary of the York County Welfare Council in York, PA. In 1950 he was recalled to active duty and served as a 1st Lieutenant in Korea for a year. After completing his service, he was appointed Associate Executive Secretary of the Council of Social Agencies in Toledo, OH. In 1955 he became Executive Secretary of the Broome County Social Planning Council in Binghamton, NY and in 1959 he joined the faculty at Syracuse University, becoming an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work and Associate Director of the Youth Development Center.
While at Syracuse University Dr. Cary was appointed Associate Director of a special project to help prepare African youth leaders for service to their newly emerging countries. After the completion of the training program, Dr. Cary followed up with these trainees in their home countries. He and his wife Norma visited former students in Rhodesia, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania. During their travels, Norma and Lee also visited London, Athens and Rome.
In 1966, Dr. Cary came to the University of Missouri as Professor and Chairman of the Department of Community Development, as well as interim Director of the School of Social Work. Later he was named director of the newly funded Center for the Study of Aging.
Following his retirement from the University of Missouri (1987), he was bestowed the honor of Professor Emeritus.
Lee and his wife, Norma Trask Cary, met in Buffalo, NY and were married on June 11, 1949 in Fulton, NY. Norma was his life-long partner. After living in Columbia for nearly 50 years, Lee and Norma moved to Lenoir Woods in 2015 where they lived out their days together. Lee and Norma were active members of Trinity Presbyterian Church where Lee served as an Elder. He had a strong faith and dearly loved his wife, their three sons and their families. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his wife, Norma, January 4, 2016.
Lee and Norma loved classical music and supported the arts and the arts community. Lee was an avid collector of glass paperweights and bird carvings (Clem Wilding).
All his professional accolades notwithstanding, he was admired and loved for his charm, his wit, his warmth, his honesty, his giving heart, and his gentle ways. Lee could and did strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone he met, including a group of prostitutes standing on a street corner in Jamaica in 1964 (as his professional colleagues on the trip with him looked on in horror). Lee made everyone smile as he truly had the gift of unrestrained kindheartedness.
Lee is survived by his three sons and their families: Paul and wife, Linda Graue, Columbia, MO; Keith and wife, Laura Ozenberger, Parkville, MO; Mark and partner, Debora Souza, Reeds Spring, MO. Seven grandchildren: Matthew Cary, wife, Meaghan, Boston, MA; Johanna (Cary) Peyton, husband, George; Austin, TX; James Cary, Columbia, MO; Christopher Cary, Washington, D.C.; Brian Cary, partner Yasmin Escobedo Looya, Boston, MA; Jon and Jake Souza. Three great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Bailey, and Caroline Peyton.
No public memorial is planned.