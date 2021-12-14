Boone County lost one of its oldest treasures. Dell Cunningham passed away during the night on December 9, 2021. She was looking forward to her 106th birthday in January. Her life spanned over a century and she loved sharing life stories with everyone. Services for Dell will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Midway Locust Grove UMC, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Rd, Columbia, MO 65202. Visitation at 11:00; Services at 12:00; Interment to follow at Midway Locust Grove UMC Cemetery.
Leeta Dell Lane was born January 28, 1916 at home with her great grandmother assisting on the coldest winter night. Her parents were Millard Odell and Cora Belle (Rice/Tapp) Lane. Dell grew up in Midway with parents, grandfather Lewis Lane and seven brothers and sisters. She was blessed with a childhood where family, faith and hard work came first. Her nickname was “Pewter” and she was the energetic middle child. Dell is the last of her siblings to pass away so she is together again with Nuford “Tim,” Lewis “Lukie,” Vencient “Pete,” M.O. “Teny,” Ruth, Mary and Loren Paul.
Dell was fortunate to find the love of her life Joe S. Cunningham and they married on June 2, 1935. Their love made them a formidable team for good in the community until Joe’s passing in 2001. They could be found almost any day of the week volunteering at the Midway Locust Grove Church — or helping others restore homes flooded in St. Genevieve, cleaning a cemetery, serving as greeters at the Boone Co. Historical Society, hosting church picnics or just offering a hand to help a neighbor.
Son, Sandy brought Dell the greatest joy throughout his life. She instilled a love of the country and how to steward the earth. Sandy, Marj, Stephen and Chris bought the Lane family homestead and are still keepers of the cattle farm. Dell shared a lifetime of joyful days with the family. Sandy helped mother every day of his life until his passing in 2018.
Daughter, Jane afforded the opportunity to teach her homemaking and inspire leadership. Dell’s famous admonition — Don’t forget to sparkle. Joe and Dell traveled to California every year to spend happy times with Jane, Gale, Lane and Adrienne. Jane lived with Dell for the last four years of her life to make sure she could stay in her own home.
Dell and Joe’s shared passion was antiques which they carefully preserved from many generations. Joe’s parents, Luther and Eve (Fortney) Cunningham were also great antique collectors. The family antique museum is a reminder of the pioneer spirit that Dell so admired.
Dell was a history buff to the core. She never grew tired of discussing local history and could help children write school papers with her historic stories. Dell was the driving force behind 90 years of the family reunion. She spent a lifetime in libraries researching ancestors. She was a regular visitor at Ellis Library on Mizzou’s campus and created an archive there for the Daughters of American Colonists (DAC.) She loved genealogy and left a legacy of family history. She was active for decades in ten lineage organizations, including DAC, Columbian DAR, Magna Charta, Colonial Dames of America, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Dames of the Court of Honor, Colonial Dames of XVII Century, Colonial Wars, Jamestowne Society and Colonial Physicians and Chirurgiens. She served as Chapter Regent and MO State Regent for DAC, traveling to Washington, DC on many occasions. The flag of the USA was near and dear to her. You can see her flagpole from the interstate. She was a patriot above all.
When Dell was about eight years old, she started her lifelong devotion to Midway Locust Grove Methodist Church. She attended almost every Sunday for nearly 100 years, welcoming everyone with a smile and a history lesson about the church. She still has the bricks from the original 1830 building. She never stopped encouraging the pastors to be their best (whether they wanted to hear it or not!) She held her church family so dear.
Dell was a seamstress and designer who could create clothes in the day for Jane to wear that night. She was delighted to work in fashion at Harzfeld’s for several years with the finest in clothing — nothing but the best!
Dell treasured Stephens College and Central Methodist University. Her only regret in life was not completing a college education and she encouraged everyone to focus on education. She easily led children to learn through 4-H Clubs, church youth groups, Boy Scouts, Brownies and reading history. She tutored Jane in Spanish without knowing a word of the language. Dell served many organizations but was very proud to serve on the 4-H Foundation Board.
Our mother never gave a second thought to passing away. She did not plan to leave — always asking what she could do to improve. Her focus on the future was clearly one of the reasons she lived so long. She is once again united in heaven with her precious Joe, Sandy, parents, Joe’s parents, her siblings and friends.
Remaining to remember this amazing lady are daughter Jane and son-in-law Gale Bensussen, daughter-in law Marjorie Reed (Don); grandchildren Stephen Cunningham, Chris Cunningham (Crystal Schumaker), Lane Bensussen (Aubrey), Adrienne Madolora (Michael); great-grandchildren Harrison Cunningham (Kassandra), Isabelle Cunningham, Otis and Eloise Madolora and Henley Bensussen; nieces Sue Hatch, Pat Lane, Ann Willard (Chuck), Janet Acton, Bev Foley (Dave) and families; Joe’s dear Texas cousins Bill and Sharon Stephens; devoted friends Louise Stanley, Gene Baumann, Kathy Hughes, Lou Pegues, Marjorie McFann, the Durk family and countless others. The list would not be complete without a special thank you to the caregivers who added joy in their visits — Sandy Harrison and Rhonda Knowles. Finally, thank you to Leigh Hilderbrand and the loving team at The Lodge in Fayette where mother was treated like a queen for the last eight weeks of her precious life.
Several generations of family and friends have known and loved Dell. Her seemingly endless light has left this earth but her memory shines bright forever in our hearts. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the Midway Locust Grove Methodist Church or to the Boone County 4-H Foundation, 1012 N. Highway UU, Columbia, MO 65203
