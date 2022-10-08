Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022.

Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.

