Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022.
Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
Leland worked for the University of Missouri for 38 years. He started as a Machine Accountant and retired in 1990 as Director of Computing and Information Systems. He realized early on that there might be a future with those new computer machines.
While at the University, Leland was part of group that was tasked with putting together an early retirement plan. Once the plan was approved, he was one of the first to raise his hand and say “I’ll take that deal!” and he retired at age 58.
After retirement, Leland and his wife, Sharon, lived in Columbia and Cape Girardeau and spent their winters in Florida. They enjoyed their time in Florida so much that they made it their permanent home in 2008. They had just recently moved back to Cape Girardeau.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Sapp; former wife, Rothetta Coonce; and son, Rick Harmon.
Along with Sharon Coonce, his wife of 37 years, Leland is survived by his two sons, Keith Coonce and wife Kelley of Prosper, TX; Wendell Coonce and wife Kimberley of Columbia, MO; daughter, Debbie Griffith and husband Kent of Cape Girardeau, MO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Please join us to celebrate Leland’s life from 1:00-3:00 pm at The Tiger Hotel, 23 South 8th Street in downtown Columbia. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that you please share warm thoughts and memories of Leland. We also know that Leland would request that you dress casually.