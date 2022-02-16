Lemuel Crump Maddox, Jr. (L.C.) was born on November 25, 1927, to Ada B. and L.C. Maddox, Sr. in Argentine, Kansas. He was the third of five children born to Ada B. and L.C.
He attended Junction Elementary School and graduated from Argentine High School (now Harmon High School). He enjoyed playing sports in high school and was captain of the football team, as well as the typing team. He entered the Army when he was 17 years old and served at the end of World War II.
He married Geraldine Jeanette Boone (Jerry) on September 4, 1947. They moved to Columbia, Missouri, where L.C. graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry. He taught in a one-room schoolhouse prior to being called to go to the Korean War. Together, L.C. and Jerry had four children, Lynn, Nancy, Kirby and Lucy.
L.C. worked for the University of Missouri for 35 years and retired as Superintendent of Non-Technical Trades.
He faithfully served the Church of God (Holiness) in many ways. He was Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, youth sponsor and other areas of service. He was a long-time member of Gideon’s International. He spoke at many churches, prisons, detention centers and other gatherings. He helped build churches in the Virgin Islands and worked on many of the structures at Harmony Hill Youth Camp including the Rockbridge church cabin, the main tabernacle, the dining hall, dorms, and many other buildings around the campus.
L.C. helped care for his aging parents and in-laws as well as caring for Jerry throughout her battle with leukemia. L.C. was a caring son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family was very important to him.
After Jerry’s death, he married Lavonne Pollard on April 23, 1988. They would have been celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary this April. L.C. and Lavonne continued to attend Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) and supported Harmony Hill Youth Camp, KCCBS (now KCC) and the work of the general church in many areas.
He loved his family and extended family. He took joy in each new grandchild and great grandchild along with all the achievements of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as they were added to the family.
He celebrated his 90th birthday with over 80 family members and friends in 2017. His favorite thing to do in his last years of life was to have breakfast at McDonald’s on weekday mornings and “watch the people” every morning.
He loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. He loved his family dearly and treasured time spent with them. He commented frequently on how grateful he was for Lavonne and how she cared for him as he grew “old”.
L.C. was preceded in death by his parents, wife of his youth (Jerry), his sisters, Margaret Dean and Francis Mock. He is survived by his wife Lavonne, sister Dorothy Cook of Independence, Missouri, Jeff Maddox of Edmond, Oklahoma, children: Lynn Barnett(Dave Sleper), Nancy Ogden (Rick), Kirby Maddox (Jennifer), Lucy Buchanan (Brad), grandchildren: Becky Finnegan (Terry), Betsy Borsheski (Rob), Katie Hequembourg (Scott), Kenley Hickey (Brian), Lindsey Sanders (Brian), Ricky Ogden (Elaine), Amy Ogden, Lisa Harris (Jon), Ryan Ogden (Elizabeth), Joseph Simmons (Andrea), Beth Maddox, Reagan Gibson (Justin), Jack Maddox, Nina Maddox, Ella Maddox, Jane Buchanan, Leslie Friedman (Andrew), Mary Lynn Buchanan, and 21 great grandchildren from the union of L.C. and Jerry.
On his wife Lavonne Pollard’s family — Lavonne’s children: Terry Pollard (Diana), Rodney Pollard (Tracey), Michael Pollard (Pam), Sandra Schulz (Steve), grandchildren: Chad Pollard (Karey), Lance Pollard (Mandi), Leandra Martin (Matt), Amber Weyrauch (Ben), Erin Grint (Chris), Marcus Pollard (Bobbie), Marissa Pollard, Morgan Pollard, Justin Pollard, Amy Yarberry (Bryan), Sean Pollard, Brandi Smith, Wyatt Smith (Alycia) and 19 great grandchildren – all willingly and lovingly claimed by L.C. for 34 years of marriage– who was known as Pops to Lavonne’s children and Grandpa to Lavonne’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) in Columbia. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) or the Kansas Christian College, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65202.
Condolences may be shared at www.bachyager.com.