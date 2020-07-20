LeNora K. (Lee) Boyle, 96, of Columbia died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her Tiger Place residence in Columbia. She was born May 15, 1924, in North Platte, Nebraska. Her parents were H.E. and Milly Klinefelter.
Lee was proud to have attended the Bethel one-room school for seven years in Labadie, Missouri, then graduated from Hickman High School, Class of 1941, and in 1946 graduated from the University of Missouri. She taught in Columbia and in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Public Schools.
Lee married William Lyle Fitzgerald on Oct. 14, 1944. Lyle was a recipient of the Silver Star in the Philippines in World War II.
On March 16, 1974, Lee married George V. Boyle, who had seven children. She was proud to note she taught all the children to drive in her new Pontiac using the Strawn School area in west Columbia for the training ground.
Lee was active in Fortnightly, Extension Wives and Hazel Ebert Kings’ Daughters. She traveled in many countries but considered camping in the Rocky Mountains and sleeping on the ground in a tent by a mountain stream to be the most beautiful experience.
Lee had an affection for and understanding of all animals and was quick to assist an animal in trouble no matter where. Her little dog, Rags, provided her with wonderful companionship during her later years. Everyone will agree that Lee had a wonderful sense of humor. She could see the funny side of things, and we were all better for having a chuckle as a result.
Survivors include her sister, Ann Allen of Olathe, Kansas; son James Lyle Fitzgerald of Fort Mill, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lola Tracy of Cameron, Missouri; and stepchildren David Boyle of Columbia, Joan Barnhill of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Elaine Basham of Kansas City, Catherine Basse of Leawood, Kansas, James Boyle of Denver and Judy McMahon of Columbia. Christine Gee is deceased.
Lee’s daughter, Nancy Lee Racey; son William Mark Fitzgerald; infant child; husband Lyle Fitzgerald; parents, H.E. and Milly Klinefelter; and brothers, James and Halmar Klinefelter, preceded her in death. George Boyle died Thanksgiving Day, 2007.
Memorials may be sent to the Central Missouri Humane Society, to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary or to an organization of your choice.
A memorial service for the family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. However, the service will be livestreamed online via the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia, Facebook page. You can find this by visiting www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com under LeNora’s name by clicking “Join Livestream.” By visiting this website, you can also leave condolences for Lee’s family.