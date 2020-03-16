Leo Troy Huskey, 85, of Columbia passed away March 10, 2020, peacefully at home.
He was born May 27, 1934. Leo graduated from Hallsville High School in 1952 and was married to Joyce Chick on May 16, 1953.
He worked for A.B. Chance for 16 years, after which he started Huskey Brothers Construction with his brother Gilbert. Leo started Huskey Construction in the '70s, building several homes in the local community.
In 1983, Leo relocated the family to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and continued Leo Huskey Construction with Joyce successfully for about 15 years. After moving back to mid-Missouri in the late '90s, he continued to work in the local construction community, providing Bobcat services until retirement. Leo was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Annie Huskey; and brothers, Ellis and Gilbert Huskey.
Leo is survived by Joyce Huskey; sister, Rinda (Dale) Blakemore; brother Gene Huskey; sons, Steve Huskey and Greg (Dilynne) Huskey; daughter, Diana Lekich; grandchildren, Brian Huskey, Kaitlin Huskey, Nicole (Jason) Ainley, Courtney (Ryan) Wedemeier and AJ Huskey; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Oliva Webb and Madelyn Wedemeier.
Leo requested no formal funeral services, and a celebration of life his will be delayed due to coronavirus risks.