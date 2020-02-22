Leo William Roberts, 101, of Columbia passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Truman Veterans' Hospital. He was born Jan. 2, 1919 in Columbia, the son of the late Jimmie and Viola (Gossett) Roberts. On July 14, 1940, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Faris. They were married for 73 years. She preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2013.
Leo served in the United State Navy during World War II. Leo was the owner of Paris Road Market from 1957 to 1967. Leo was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and fishing, especially at Bennett Springs.
Leo is survived by one daughter, Nancy Seiler (John) of Columbia; three grandchildren, Missy Meister (Pete) of Columbia, Michele Binkley of Olathe, Kansas and Brett Bradfield (Christy) of Texas; granddaughter-in-love Katie Bradfield of Fayette; great grandchildren Brad Meister, Andrew Meister, Lizzie Ham, Jackson Ham, Madalyn Bradfield, Olivia Bradfield and Matthew Bradfield; and nephew John Faris.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sylvia Bradfield; grandson Brian Bradfield and brothers James Roberts and Donald Roberts.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Graveside services will be privately held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.