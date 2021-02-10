Leonard Bruce Turner, 70, of Columbia, passed at home on February 5, 2021.
Friends will be received from 11:00 -12:00 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services with services following at 12:00. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to Welcome Home or Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.